Court picks June 23 for re-arraignment of FIRS staff, ex-directors in fraud trial | Ripples Nigeria

Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, fixed June 23 for the re-arraignment of some staff of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and two former directors for alleged fraud.

The judge fixed the date after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Ekele Iheanacho, told the court that the matter was formerly before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, who had been transferred to the court’s Calabar division.

The EFCC had on March 11 arraigned FIRS former Coordinating Director, Peter Hena; ex-Director of Finance, Mohammed Bello Auta; and seven other staff of the agency before Justice Ojukwu.

Others are – Aminu Sidi, Umar Aliyu Aduku, Mbura Mustapha, Obi Okeke Malachy, Obaje Napoleon Adofu, Udo-Inyang Effiong Alfred and Benjamin Jiya.

They were arraigned on a 42-count charge of corruption, fraud, and criminal misappropriation of funds running into several millions of Naira.

The counsel told the court that although the defendants were already on bail, he would have prayed for an arrest warrant against three of the defendants who were neither in court nor represented by counsel.

He said: “This matter was slated for the prosecution to open its case but due to a recent transfer that took place, the matter will have to be commenced denovo (afresh).

“They (defendants) were actually on bail. But if not for the fact that the matter is coming up for the first time before my lord, I will have made a request for the arrest warrant.”

The judge, therefore, held that the defendants, who were absent, should be given another opportunity to come to court.

He adjourned the matter till June 23 for fresh arraignment.

