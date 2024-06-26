Politics
Court refuses to disqualify Ighodalo as PDP’s candidate in Edo
Justice Obiorah Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday declined to disqualify the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, from the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.
The judge dismissed the suit filed by an PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Anselm Ojeizu, for lack of merit.
Egwuatu held that the suit filed on March 6 was premature.
He stressed that the plaintiff failed to explore the internal dispute resolution mechanism of the party before he instituted the action.
Justice Egwuatu agreed with Ighodalo’s lead counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN) that it was wrong and a breach of PDP’s mandatory rule for the plaintiff to have sidelined the party’s appeal panel.
READ ALSO: Ighodalo campaign committee member dumps PDP in Edo
He held that since any aggrieved governorship aspirant must explore internal dispute mechanism resolution before approaching a court of law, the plaintiff was bound to comply with the rule like any other aspirant.
The Judge said: “In a matter of this nature, conditions precedents must be respected and complied with by any aspirant as had severally enunciated by the Supreme Court in all its decisions.”
He dismissed the suit for lack of merit.
Ighodalo, who is the preferred candidate of the Edo State Governor, Godwin Emefiele, won the February 22 primary election in the state.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...