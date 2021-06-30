Court sentences 20-year-old man to death for murder

The Kano State High Court on Wednesday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Salisu Muhammad-Yakasai, to death by hanging for stabbing his football coach, Mujittafa Musa, to death with a knife.

Yakasai was convicted on a one-count charge of culpable homicide.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. Lamido Sorondinki, told the court that the convict committed the offence on March 2, 2019, at Yakasai Quarters in Kano.

Sorondinki said the defendant had an argument with the deceased at Gangare in Yakasai Quarters on that fateful day.

“In the process, he (convict) stabbed the victim on his chest twice and was rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” the prosecutor said.

He presented four witnesses in court to prove the charge against the defendant.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 221 of the Penal Code.

The defense counsel, Sani Ibrahim-Salisu, however, produced three witnesses to counter the charge.

Justice Dije Aboki held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt and sentenced the convict to death by hanging.

