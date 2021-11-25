Court sentences man to death for kidnapping in Akwa Ibom

Justice Augustine Odokwo of the Akwa Ibom State High Court, Ikot Ekpene, on Thursday, sentenced one Ekerete Michael Ukpong to death for kidnapping a four-year-old boy in the state.

The victim, Success Amos Kalu, who was abducted in September 2015, has not been found by his parents.

Ukpong, 31, was arraigned by the state government for abducting the child six years ago at Ibiakpan Akananwan in Ikot Ekpene local government area of the state.

The judge held that the prosecution had proved its case against the defendant to death.

He added that the prosecution had notified the court that the victim has not been found.

The judge decried the prevalence of kidnapping in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom,and Nigeria at large.

He demands that all hands must be on deck to rid the country of the scourge.

Justice Odokwo said: “The convict is taking the punishment alone although records show that he acted in consent with others, who are now at large.

“This judgment should send a clear signal to all and sundry that the full weight of the law will descend on kidnappers.

“I have gone through Section 1 (2) of Akwa Ibom State Internal Security and Enforcement Law 2009, the section that provides for punishment for the offense of kidnapping.

“That section of the law provides for only one punishment. I will in this circumstance, follow the law and the law only. The sentence of this court against the convict is death. His Excellency, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State will determine the means and place of the execution within the state.”

