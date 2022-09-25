Court to hear suit demanding release of INEC chairman’s asset declaration form Monday

The Federal High Court, Abuja, will on Monday hear a motion seeking to compel the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to release details of the asset declaration form filed by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmud Yakubu.

The motion on notice filed by an applicant, Emmanuel Agonsi, was scheduled for hearing on Monday by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

The hearing notices had been issued to parties in the matter.

Agonsi through his lawyer, Solomon Apke, sued CCB and Yakubu in 2021.

READ ALSO: CVR: INEC blames Nigerians seeking eleventh hour extension for failed registrations of 7 million

In a motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/33/2021 dated January 24, 2021, the applicant sought an order of mandamus directing the CCB to release to him details of the asset declaration forms of Yakubu’s unmarried children in its custody as requested in his letter of December 17, 2020.

He also urged the court to grant an order of mandamus directing the CCB to produce for the examination of the court, certified copies of the assets declaration forms of Yakubu and his unmarried children submitted to the bureau for the period between 2007 and 2012 when he held office as executive secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) and as INEC chairman between 2015 and 2020, and any other ones declared thereafter.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now