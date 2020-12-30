Court upholds INEC deregistration of AUN

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday upheld the deregistration of Alliance for United Nigeria (AUN) by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The judge, who ruled on an application filed by AUN, held that the decision of INEC to deregister the party was “unassailable.”

He said AUN failed to meet the statutory requirement for registration as a political party having failed to win any seat at federal, state, or local government level during the 2019 general election in the country.

According to Justice Mohammed, section 225(a) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, empowered INEC to deregister any political party that failed to meet the statutory requirement.

He consequently dismissed the suit filed by AUN to challenge its deregistration as a political party in the country.

The party had in an originating summon filed on February 13, urged the court to among others determine whether by the provision of section 225 (a) of the Constitution, its deregistration by INEC was not unconstitutional and amounted to an infringement of its right.

It also prayed the court to declare that the INEC action was unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect.

AUN implored the court to order the commission to relist it as a political party in the country.

The party told the court that it had already fielded candidates for the upcoming local government election in Cross River State, adding that it would suffer immense hardship except its deregistration was reversed.

INEC and its Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, were listed as defendants in the suit.

