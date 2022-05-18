Courts convict polytechnic student, three others for internet fraud

Justice Uche Agomoh of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Monday sentenced an undergraduate student of the Polytechnic Ibadan, Gbadamosi Joseph Adebayo, to six months imprisonment for internet fraud.

The trio of Tijani Wasiu Oluwakemi, Olunlade Quadri Olamilekan and Olaogun Segun Damilola were also sentenced to various jail terms for the same offence.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the quartet on a separate one-count charge of criminal impersonation.

They all pleaded “guilty” to the charge when it was read out to them individually.

For Adebayo, the prosecution counsel, Bashir Shamsuddeen, urged the court to sentence him accordingly after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

Justice Agomoh sentenced him to six months imprisonment and ordered him to pay a sum of $200 in restitution to his victim.

The judge also sentenced Oluwakemi to one-year imprisonment after he was convicted for internet fraud.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, sentenced Olamilekan to nine months imprisonment while Damilola who was arraigned before Justice Sherifat Adeyemi of the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, bagged a six-month community service.

The convicts were also ordered to make restitution to their various victims and forfeit their devices, including one blue-coloured Toyota Camry Sports car to the Federal Government.

