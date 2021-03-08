Malami says Nigerian govt to establish specialised courts, judicial divisions on GBV | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government is working towards the establishment of specialised courts and judicial divisions that will focus on sexual and gender-based violence (GBV), Malami revealed.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN made this known while speaking at a virtual session on `Special Event on Gender Dimensions of Criminal Justice Responses to Terrorism’ on Monday, March 8.

The event was organised by the UN Office on Drug and Crime as part of events commemorating the 2021 International Women Day holding in Kyoto, Japan.

It focused significant attention on the issue of sexual and gender-based violence.

Malami recalled in 2020, he inaugurated the Inter-Ministerial Management Committee on Eradication of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence with the hope that it will be an important tool in helping Nigeria to address gender-based crimes.

He said the Complex Case Group under his office, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, leads in the efforts to bring suspected terrorists to justice.

‘`We also in collaboration with the military, police, and other security service investigators from the multiagency Joint Investigation Centre, in North-East worked to include sexual-violence related charges against Boko Haram suspects’’.

He said that the current administration knows well that giving a voice to women is an important aspect of development as women are important agents of positive change.

He noted with dismay that terrorist groups continue to kidnap and commit sexual and gender-based violence against women and girls.