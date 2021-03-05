 Nigerian Army dismisses reports on troops’ alleged desertion of Borno towns after Boko Haram attack | Ripples Nigeria
Nigerian Army dismisses reports on troops’ alleged desertion of Borno towns after Boko Haram attack

2 hours ago

The Nigerian Army on Thursday dismissed reports on the alleged disappearance of 100 Nigerian troops from Marte and Dikwa after the Boko Haram insurgents attacked the towns.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, in a statement issued in Abuja, described the reports as false, unfounded, and designed to malign the image and character of the force.

He said the Nigerian Army discovered that a good number of the affected soldiers had rejoined their respective units and are currently part of the ongoing clearance operations in the North-East.

Read also: Reps task Nigerian Army to ensure improvement in troops’ welfare

The statement read: “Members of the general public are advised to disregard the story as the subversive intent of the promoters are targeted at dampening the morale and fighting efficiency of our troops. We continually solicit especially the much-needed public support in the fight against Boko Haram.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reassure the general public that troops are in high spirit and currently clearing areas infiltrated by Boko Haram terrorists/ISWAP.

“It is on record that the troops fought to defend the Internally Displaced Persons Camp and United Nations Humanitarian Hub in Dikwa. It is pertinent to also note that normalcy has returned to Dikwa and its environs.”

Opinions

