COVID-19: 18 positive cases in Gombe refuse govt isolation

The Gombe State government has revealed that of the 30 new cases of COVID-19 infections recorded in the state, 18 of them have refused government isolation centres across the state.

This was revealed on Monday by Chairman, Task force committee on COVID-19, Prof. Idris Mohammed, who revealed that 12 people could be accounted for, while 18 others have decided to seek treatment outside the confines of the isolation and treatment facilities.

Prof. Mohammed said; “We have a total of 30 people yet to be evacuated in the state, out of the 30, five are Adamawa indigenes; we collected their samples and we gave them our epid numbers and they have since gone back to Adamawa State. But because of the epid numbers, they remain our cases on paper but in reality they are in Adamawa State.

“Two others were traced to Kano State and we notified the state epidemiologist and they have been placed in isolation; one other to Ogun, the state epidemiologist was called and another one was traced to Nasarawa State, we called the state epidemiologist and the last one to Borno state and he has been evacuated by the state.

READ ALSO: Obiano tells Anambra residents to expect more positive cases of COVID-19

“Out of 20 people remaining, they are the ones we are having some challenges evacuating but we are making efforts. As of Sunday, we evacuated two. The good thing is that as most of them are trying not to come, so they are in self isolation, they don’t come out in the open but the traditional rulers and political leaders where they reside are working with the task force to ensure they are evacuated, treated and discharged lawfully.”

This came after Governor Yahaya, confirmed the discharge of another set of 44 Almajaris from the Amada quarantine camp after they tested negative for COVID-19.

Yahaya, who disclosed this at a forum in the state, described the Almajaris as children of the state and urged the people not to stigmatize them.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Habu Dahiru, the governor admonished the children to be ambassadors in the campaign against the spread of COVID-19.

Join the conversation

Opinions