Gombe discharges 91 COVID-19 patients

The Gombe State government said on Wednesday at least 91 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation centres after they recovered fully from the infection.

The Chairman of the state’s Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Idris Mohammed, who disclosed this to journalists during a media briefing on the pandemic situation in the state, said the state only had 11 active cases on admission at the isolation centres.

He added that 31 other COVID-19 patients are spread across the communities and awaiting evacuation to isolation centres.

Mohammed appealed to the patients to cooperate with the task force to curtail the community transmission of the virus.

