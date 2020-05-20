Latest Politics

Gombe discharges 91 COVID-19 patients

May 20, 2020
Woman killed, properties destroyed as flood ravage Gombe communities
By Ripples Nigeria

The Gombe State government said on Wednesday at least 91 COVID-19 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation centres after they recovered fully from the infection.

The Chairman of the state’s Task Force on COVID-19, Prof. Idris Mohammed, who disclosed this to journalists during a media briefing on the pandemic situation in the state, said the state only had 11 active cases on admission at the isolation centres.

READ ALSO: Bauchi govt relaxes COVID-19 lockdown, lifts ban on religious gathering

He added that 31 other COVID-19 patients are spread across the communities and awaiting evacuation to isolation centres.

Mohammed appealed to the patients to cooperate with the task force to curtail the community transmission of the virus.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!