COVID-19: Actress, Iyabo Ojo, accuses airport officials of extortion, says she paid for virus test that was not conducted | Ripples Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has accused officials of one of the international airports in Nigeria of extorting the sum of N51,950 from her for a COVID-19 test which they never conducted.

The thespian took to her Instagram page on Monday to make the claim stating that she returned to the country from Turkey on Monday morning, September 28 but before embarking on her flight to Nigeria, she underwent a COVID-19 test which came out negative.

According to her, she flew into Nigeria barely 24 hours later and presented the result to airport officials in Nigeria who allegedly refused to accept it, insisting she must carry out another one here in Nigeria.

The actress said that she was forced to part with the sum of N51,950 and still no test was carried out on her after she paid the sum demanded by the airport officials.

Iyabo Ojo wrote thus; “Hello Nigeria ??

READ ALSO: Nollywood actress speaks on rumoured affair with Apostle Suleman

.

“I was really very upset @ the Nigerian airport this morning, i did a covid-19 test yesterday morning @ the Turkish Istanbul airport before i wasHello Nigeria ??

.

“I was really very upset @ the Nigerian airport this morning, i did a covid-19 test yesterday morning @ the Turkish Istanbul airport before i was even allowed to fly, i had to even change my ticket bcos I needed to wait to collect my result, ok cool!!! So now I don do test, I’m covid-19 free… free to fly abi?

.

“I flew in this morning less than 24hrs with my negative text result of covid-19, they didn’t even check it @ the Lagos airport with all the stress I had to allowed to fly, i had to even change my ticket bcos I needed to wait to collect my result, ok cool!!! So now I don do test, I’m covid-19 free… free to fly abi?

.

“I flew in this morning less than 24hrs with my negative text result of covid-19, they didn’t even check it @ the Lagos airport with all the stress I had to go through to do it in Turkey

“Boom! to my greatest surprise i was made to pay another N51,950 for another covid-19 test why?

.

“Funny enough they didn’t carry out any test ooo

“They collected my money checked my temperature & gave me a paper to go to a centre in lekki to do another covid-19 test, ARE YOU SERIOUS! So wetin do the test way i do for turkey yesterday? Na fake abi? this is extortion! extortion!! extortion!!!

.

“Why couldn’t you people carry out the test immediately @ the airport like turkey did, they collected 250TL that’s about 15k in Nigerian money and we went back for results 6hrs later in the same airport oo, una for Lagos collect my money still come give me paper join make i carry myself go do test for lekki

.

“Chai I don suffer

“Custom wan come add their own frustration join, they wanted to collect money from me again, saying once i have goods worth 50k i will have to pay fine, Every thing money! money!! money!! in this country Omo I change am for them straight up, me way them done frustrate already fine kor fanta ni ishhhhh

.

“Nigeria ?? my country happy anniversary in advance,” the thespian concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions