COVID-19: Kebbi govt receives 83 Almajiris evacuated by Kano govt

The Kebbi State government led by Governor Atiku Bagudu says it has received no fewer than 83 additional Almajiris evacuated by the Kano State government over fears of the spread of COVID-19.

This was revealed on Tuesday in a statement by Malam Yahaya Sarki, the Special Adviser to Governor Bagudu on Media, who said the children were received by the Chairman of the State’s Task Force on COVID-19, the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Jafar Mohammed, and his members on behalf of the Governor.

Malam Sarki who issued the statement in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital said that all the children had been declared free from COVID-19, as they had tested negative to the deadly virus.

The statement by the Kebbi State government reads thus in detail; “The children hail from seven local government areas of Birnin Kebbi, Kalgo, Dandi, Argungu, Maiyama, Jega and Yauri, while one of them was a citizen of neighbouring Niger Republic.

“All the children were handed over to the Chairmen of their respective local governments, while the child from Niger Republic would be taken back to his country through the protocols laid down by the Federal Government.

READ ALSO: Parents, clerics who enroll children into Almajiri system risk jail —El-Rufai

“We laud the Kano State Government for earlier testing and isolating the children at the Isolation Center in Kano.

“I am happy all the children had been declared free from the virus as they had tested negative to it.

“They were, therefore, ready to be reunited with their families as well as the general society.

“Our top most priority now is the continuation of both their Qur’anic and Western education, but with their own biological parents.

“We pledge the state government’s commitment to fully protect all the fundamental human rights of the children.”

This came days after the state government said that its index COVID-19 case had recovered and had been discharged.

This was announced in a statement the Special Adviser on Media to the State governor, Yahaya Sarki released on Tuesday.

According to Sarki, the Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, who also serve as the state Commissioner for Health, Jafar Mohammed, revealed the development at the Kebbi Medical Centre, Kalgo on Monday.

Join the conversation

Opinions