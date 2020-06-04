COVID-19: NCDC releases new guidelines on patients’ treatment, discharge

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihewkweazu, on Thursday, unveiled new case management guidelines for the treatment and discharge of COVID-19 patients in the country.

Ihekweazu, who unveiled the guidelines at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 (PTF) media briefing in Abuja, said the third version of the directives was released following the emergence of new facts on the virus for individual patients.

He said the guidelines were for symptomatic and asymptomatic patients.

According to the NCDC chief, symptomatic patients will now be discharged at least 10 days after symptom onset and at least three days without symptoms.

He said: “For asymptomatic patients, they can be discharged 14 days after the first PCR positive test.

READ ALSO: NCDC raises alarm, says COVID-19 test kits now being sold in black markets

“We no longer have to wait for a negative test to discharge, with the confidence that you can go home and you are no longer infective or putting family or friends at risk.

“If your symptoms last longer, we will wait while managing it.”

Ihekweazu said physicians were hesitant about the new guidelines, assuring that the new guidelines are effective.

The NCDC chief said the centre had also removed the use of anti-virals, Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine from its treatment guidelines.

Join the conversation

Opinions