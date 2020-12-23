COVID-19: Nigerian govt orders security agents to enforce stay at home directive for civil servants

The Federal Government on Tuesday ordered security agents manning the gates to government offices to enforce the stay at home directive to civil servants on grade levels 12 and below.

According to the order, only those on grade levels 13 and above are granted access to the premises from Wednesday.

The order is in compliance with the directive of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 that officers on GLs 12 and below should stay away from work for a period of five weeks as part of measures to curtail further spread of the deadly virus.

The order was contained in a circular by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan to the security men dated December 22, 2020 and marked, HCSOF/3065/VOL. 1/47.

The circular titled, ‘Re: Second wave of COVID-19: Stay-at-home directive to GL 12 officers and below’, was addressed to heads of government’s agencies.

The Head of Service asked the security personnel to check workers’ identity cards to ensure that only those expected at work gain access.

The circular reads partly: “Following the President’s approval of recommendations of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in the light of the second wave of infections in Nigeria, officers on Grade Levels 12 and below are hereby directed to stay at home for a period of five weeks, effective Wednesday, December 23, 2020, and await further directive.

“This has become necessary to streamline the number of officers that come to work daily. Notwithstanding, the affected officers are expected to perform their duties from home.

“Meanwhile, in reporting to their offices for duty, officers on GLs 13 and above are to adhere to other preventive measures including the maintenance of physical distancing, wearing of face masks and reducing the number of visitors.

“Furthermore, in line with the prescription of the PTF, virtual meetings are to be encouraged in offices with a view to minimising physical contact. In addition, Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are expected to sustain the provision and use of necessary amenities in compliance with the existing guidelines on prevention of the spread of the pandemic.

“Security operatives manning the gates to offices should be directed to demand the identity card of staff coming to the office to ensure that they are on GLs 13 and above before granting them access to the premises.”

