COVID-19: Sen representing Lagos East, Oshinowo, is dead

The Senator representing Lagos East, Adebayo Osinowo popularly known as Pepperito is dead.

He died at the First Cardiologist Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos where he had been at the special intenstive unit.

Though details of his demise is yet to be ascertained, it was gathered that he may have succumbed to complication related to the dreaded covid-19 pandemic.

The First Cardiologist Hospital, was the same facility where Abba Kyari, late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari passed on.

