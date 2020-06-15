Latest Politics

COVID-19: Sen representing Lagos East, Oshinowo, is dead

June 15, 2020
COVID-19: Sen representing Lagos East, Oshinowo, is dead
By Ripples Nigeria

The Senator representing Lagos East, Adebayo Osinowo popularly known as Pepperito is dead.

He died at the First Cardiologist Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos where he had been at the special intenstive unit.

Read also: Enugu govt says 23 health workers infected with COVID-19

Though details of his demise is yet to be ascertained, it was gathered that he may have succumbed to complication related to the dreaded covid-19 pandemic.

The First Cardiologist Hospital, was the same facility where Abba Kyari, late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari passed on.

Details later….

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!