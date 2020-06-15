Latest Politics Top Stories

IMO: Woman dies of covid-19 after delivering twins

June 15, 2020
A woman in Imo State has lost her life to COVID-19 after childbirth.

Imo State COVID-19 Task Force chairman, Professor Maurice Iwu, who disclosed this said the woman gave birth to twins.

Professor Iwu spoke to Channels Television on Monday, June 15. He said the deceased was receiving treatment in the isolation centre after testing positive for the virus a few days ago.

Iwu, who did not provide the woman’s details, however, said her twin babies tested negative for the virus.

He, meanwhile, warned people to disregard rumours that COVID-19 was not real in Nigeria, urging Imo indigenes to always comply with precautionary measures put in place by the state government to contain the spread of the virus.

He added that cases of the virus were increasing in the state of late owing to an increase in sample testing.

