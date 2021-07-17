Politics
COVID-19 still around in Nigeria –NCDC
The Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. ChIkwe Ihekweazu, on Saturday, warned Nigeria against a false sense of COVID-19 eradication in the country.
Ihekweazu spoke on the COVID-19 pandemic at a webinar for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2021 Batch B members in Abuja.
He called for collaboration with corps members to ensure sustenance of the measures aimed at checking the spread of the virus across the country.
The NCDC chief said: “The mistake we can all make is to think the COVID-19 virus has gone away.
“Corps members have to work collaboratively with us to sustain the goals we have made in mitigating the risk of transmission in orientation camps.”
