Politics
Osinbajo charges leaders in Nigeria to remain calm in times of adversity
The Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday charged Nigerian leaders to remain calm even in times of adversity.
Osinbajo, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, stated this in his keynote address at the 25th anniversary conference of the Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy.
He said: “It is in times of adversity or hardship that leaders are most relevant and most needed.
“The leader cannot afford to lose his cool or his focus. He must calm himself down and calm the people down as well.
“When all is well, there is no need for guidance, encouragement, or instruction but it is especially in the midst of wars, conflicts, insurgency, famines, danger, and fear, that people look to leadership.”
Read also: ASO ROCK WATCH: Osinbajo’s ‘common sense’ economics. Two other talking points
He made references to the Biblical Moses and the Israelites, saying the prophet looked up to God for help and God spoke to Him.
The Vice President added: “But note that Moses first gave the people confidence in the power of God to deliver and fulfill His promises.
“He had not yet heard from God on this particular problem, but because he knew the God he served, he was able to say this with confidence.
“In adversity, especially where the future looks bleak, people want to give up, retreat, go back and they certainly don’t want to go forward.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
Death toll from German flood rises above 130, as president prepares to visit
The number of people, who have died in the devastating flooding in western Germany continues to rise. This is as...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...