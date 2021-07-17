Osinbajo charges leaders in Nigeria to remain calm in times of adversity

The Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday charged Nigerian leaders to remain calm even in times of adversity.

Osinbajo, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, stated this in his keynote address at the 25th anniversary conference of the Redeemer’s International Leadership Academy.

He said: “It is in times of adversity or hardship that leaders are most relevant and most needed.

“The leader cannot afford to lose his cool or his focus. He must calm himself down and calm the people down as well.

“When all is well, there is no need for guidance, encouragement, or instruction but it is especially in the midst of wars, conflicts, insurgency, famines, danger, and fear, that people look to leadership.”

He made references to the Biblical Moses and the Israelites, saying the prophet looked up to God for help and God spoke to Him.

The Vice President added: “But note that Moses first gave the people confidence in the power of God to deliver and fulfill His promises.

“He had not yet heard from God on this particular problem, but because he knew the God he served, he was able to say this with confidence.

“In adversity, especially where the future looks bleak, people want to give up, retreat, go back and they certainly don’t want to go forward.”

