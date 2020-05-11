COVID-19: Stop lamenting and support the govt, Bakare tells other pastors

Tunde Bakare, the General Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, also known as Latter Rain Assembly, has urged fellow pastors to support the government to battle Covid-19 in the country instead of ranting.

Recently, the General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, popularly known Winners’ Chapel, David Oyedepo, has criticised the government for relaxing the lockdown to allow markets to be opened for six hours without allowing churches to open for two hours.

Bakare gave the advice in a latest telecast in which he described the views of his colleagues as “lamentations.”

He disclosed that he had showed his support through his donations.

“We have offered two of our facilities to the Lagos State government and a private residence we have in Abeokuta, we have offered also to the Ogun State government,” he stated.

“I’m not suggesting what we cannot afford to do, we have already done that in our church,” he added.

He added “Let the church live and support the government rather than condemning them in this arduous task. We should thank God that there is no distance in the spirit, lockdown or no lockdown and that the church is not the building but the body of Christ.”

Also Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of the Love World Incorporated church have condemned the closure of churches nationwide.

He added that pastors in support of the closure of churches are not “prayerful.”

