NFF sees Yobo as future head coach of Super Eagles, says Pinnick

President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick has explained why ex-international Joseph Yobo was picked to join the coaching crew of the Super Eagles.

39-year-old Yobo was in February appointed as an assistant coach of the national team, replacing Imama Amapakabo in head coach, Gernot Rohr’s crew.

Although Yobo is yet to participate in any on-field activity in his new role, Pinnick believes that the leadership qualities the former captain showed during his playing days are assuring.

In a chat, as reported by the Guardian, Pinnick said Yobo’s assistant coach appointment was part of plans by NFF to see him become the head coach of the team in the nearest future.

“When Yobo was captain of the Super Eagles before he retired, I saw inborn leadership character in him,” said Pinnick

“His charisma and the way he carried other players in the team was exceptional.

“Yobo is a born leader. This is why the federation decided to appoint him as one of the assistants in the Super Eagles team.

“We are looking up to Yobo to manage the Super Eagles in future and being part of the team’s technical crew will give him that opportunity to coach the Super Eagles in the nearest future.

“The late Stephen Keshi was also an exceptional leader when he was the captain of the Super Eagles. He later grew in the coaching job to handle the Super Eagles.

“Yobo needs to be encouraged.

“This is not the first time a Nigerian retired player would be given this type of opportunity. Yobo’s presence in the Eagles will help the team,” he added.

The Super Eagles are looking forward to qualifying for the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

