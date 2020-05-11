Mahrez joins call for AFCON to hold once every four years

Algeria and Manchester City forward, Riyad Mahrez has added his voice to calls for the biennial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to hold once every four years.

The 29-year-old, who helped his country win a second AFCON title in Egypt last year, is concerned about the reputation of the competition.

Mahrez says staging the Nations Cup onve in four years will bring respect to African football around the world.

“We should have the African Cup every 4 years in the summer. It was great in Egypt, not too hot,” the City star was quoted by CSN

“Having it every 2 years and in the winter is the reason why African football is not respected. There’s a lot of competition when you leave your club for 2 months.”

Mahrez has not been the only voice to back this proposal as even the President of world football governing body FIFA had suggested it to authorities in the continent.

“I propose to organise the Africa Cup of Nations every four years rather than two years,” Gianni Infantino told delegates in Morocco back in February

“The CAN [Africa Cup of Nations] generates twenty times less than the Euros. Having a CAN every two years, is that good at the commercial level? Has this developed the infrastructure? Think about spending it every four years.”

The next edition of the AFCON is billed to hold in 2021, with Cameroon to host the tournament.

