COVID-19: UAE suspends flights from Nigeria, three others

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday banned flight services from Nigeria and three other African nations over rising COVID-19 cases.

The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority and the General Civil Aviation Authority disclosed this in a statement in Abu Dhabi.

Other countries affected by the ban are Kenya, Tanzania, and Ethiopia.

The latest development came just 24 hours after the Federal Government reinstated the daily flight schedule of Emirates Airlines to Nigeria.

According to the agencies, the ban covered all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Nigeria and other affected countries.

However, airlines will continue to transport passengers from the UAE to the four countries.

The UAE government also restrained the country’s nationals from travelling to the affected nations except for emergency cases, official matters, and scholarships.

The Middle East nation had earlier banned the Ethiopian Airlines, Turkish Air and foreign carriers from airlifting Nigerian passengers into the country.

The statement read: “The UAE nationals, their first degree relatives, diplomatic missions, official delegations between UAE and these countries and Golden residence holders are excluded from this decision.

“The excluded categories should present a negative COVID-19 test obtained within 48 hours of departure and a Rapid-PCR test at the airport within six hours of departure whenever possible and another PCR test at the airport upon arrival to UAE.

“A 10-day quarantine and a PCR test on the ninth day of entering the country is required for UAE nationals, their first-degree relatives, diplomatic missions, and golden residence holders.”

