Criminalising an ethnic group because you don’t like Buhari is evil –Onochie

Aide to President Muhammadu Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, says criminalising an ethnic group (Fulani) because one does not like President Muhammadu Buhari’s face, is nothing short of evil.

Onochie made the comments on Monday in a series of tweets posted on her official Twitter account while reacting to a statement made by a human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), on the eviction order issued by Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The President’s aide said that critics of President Buhari’s regime are driven by hate and bitterness and, therefore, want to accuse Fulani herdsmen of every heinous act perpetrated by criminals.

According to Onochie, every tribe in the country has bad eggs adding that all crimes committed in non-Fulani host communities were attributed to guest -herders- who are of the same tribe as Buhari.

Onochie’s post on Twitter reads thus in full; “If there is an ethnic or community clash where lives and properties are lost, we pick and choose which to attribute to community clash and which to lay on the doorsteps of the Fulanis, Buhari’s ethnic group, in order to satisfy the craving for more bitterness and hatred towards Buhari.

“There is no tribe that is free of bad eggs. But criminalising an ethnic group because you don’t like President Buhari’s face is nothing short of evil and fishing for trouble.

“They had asked for restructuring. Buhari has no power to alter the constitution so he did what is within his power…After restructuring, they moved to Fulani herdsmen and Boko Haram.

“Those threatening mayhem must calm down, take a deep breath and remember that this is the only nation we can truly call, “ours”.

“The ballot box is usually, the best way to change a government. That is in 2023. Let common sense prevail. God bless Nigeria,” she tweeted.

