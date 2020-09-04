CROSS RIVER: Abducted female doctor regains freedom

A female doctor in Cross River, Dr Vivien Otu, who was recently abducted, has regained freedom on Thursday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman of Nigeria Medical Association in the state, Dr Innocent Abang, confirmed her release in a telephone interview on Friday in Calabar.

Otu, a paediatrician, attached to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH) in Calabar Municipal local government area was forcibly picked by unidentified gunmen when she was about to enter her car on Friday, August 28.

Abang said, “I can confirm to you that our colleague has been released from captivity.

“We thank the security agencies, state government, the media and all stakeholders for their respective contributions in ensuring her release,” he said.

Also, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, also confirmed the release of the abducted doctor.

