CROSS RIVER: INEC gives update on election re-run

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has provided an update for the forthcoming re-run of House of Assembly elections in Cross River state set for January 25th by the electoral body.

The Administrative Secretary of the Rivers State commission, Mrs.Ngozi Oghuma, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abi, Cross River, said that sensitisation for the election has begun in markets located in Yakurr and Abi Local Government Areas.

According to Oghuma, the need for the sensitization of the re-run election which has been scheduled for Yakurr/Abi Federal Constituency and Abi State Constituency in the House of Assembly became imperative to create awareness and to ensure mass participation in the poll.

“We are here to inform you that on Jan. 25, we are coming to conduct another election here as the court directed; we want everybody to come out massively to vote,” she said at the sensitisation programme.

Oghuma who also enjoined the electorate to come out and vote for the candidate of their choice said it had become necessary to recondition and redirect the people’s minds before the election.

