Cross River Police Commissioner reportedly dies of COVID-19

The Cross River State Commissioner of Police, Abdulkadir Jimoh, has reportedly died of Covid-19.

The late commissioner was said to have died at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital Isolation centre.

At the time of filing this report, neither the state government, not the Nigeria Police had made any official statement.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, said there were indications that the country had entered the second wave of the pandemic.

Nigeria on Thursday recorded its highest single-day tally after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 1,145 fresh COVID-19 cases in several parts of the country.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 1,201 as of Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 76,207.

