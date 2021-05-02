Customs breaks into Ibadan shops, carts away truckloads of foreign rice | Ripples Nigeria

News
Customs breaks into Ibadan shops, carts away truckloads of foreign rice
Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone A, in the early hours of Saturday, broke into shops at the Oja Oba Market in Ibadan, and carted away truckloads of foreign bags of rice
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the officers who broke into the shops and warehouses in the market took away no fewer than eight truckloads of bags of rice.
Meanwhile, this is coming barely a month after the operatives of the service carried out a similar operation at Bodija Market, in Ibadan.
In an interview with newsmen, in Ibadan, the Public Relations Officer of NCS, FOU Zone A, Theophilus Duniya, confirmed Saturday’s operation, noting that the act, which established the service empowered it to break into any shop or warehouse where it suspects contraband items were stocked.
READ ALSO: Customs blames rural communities for increased smuggling
“Yes, an operation was carried out at the market. I cannot ascertain the numbers of bags of rice that were evacuated presently.
“Normally after an interception, examinations are conducted where the bags are counted to ascertain the number.
”As I speak with you, am yet to get those information but I can confirm to you that there was an operation and some bags of rice were evacuated.
“The act establishing the service empowers men and officers of the service to break into any shop or warehouse upon reasonable suspicion of prohibited items stocked therein, with or without warrant,” Duniya said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Inter Milan emerge champions of Serie A for first time since 2010
Serie A giants Inter Milan have emerged champions of the Italian topflight after results went in their favour on Sunday....
Real Madrid win to keep pressure on Atletico as La Liga title race toughens
The La Liga title race is getting tougher as the season draws nearer to its end, with Real Madrid maintaining...
‘Premier League already in our hands’ – Man City need two points to win title
Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has expressed his excitement over the team’s victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League...
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic...
Enyimba to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC in Confed Cup quarter-finals
Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club, Enyimba have been drawn against Egytian club Pyramids FC in the quarter-finals of the...
Latest Tech News
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From PayU’s recognition of Nigeria as the biggest ecommerce market in Africa to the launch of a new feature by...
Nigeria emerges Africa’s biggest e-commerce market. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria emerges Africa’s...
One out of every 100 Nigerian mobile user suffered stalkerware attack in 2020 —Kaspersky
At a time when Nigeria is facing a high trend of insecurity ranging from kidnapping to banditry, among others, a...
Spotify launches income solution for creators. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Spotify launches income...
Founders Factory Africa to support African agritech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Founders Factory Africa...