Death toll from Lagos gas explosion now eight, 25 buildings razed

The number of casualties from the early morning gas explosion within Baruwa in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State has hit eight.

The Eight persons have been confirmed dead, while 25 buildings including a school were destroyed in the explosion.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, while giving update on the incident said the agency’s emergency response unit had been deployed in the area.

Read also: Another gas explosion in Lagos

He said, “The explosion occurred and the agency activated a response plan. Initial disaster assessment is as follows: casualties still being assessed but eight fatalities have been identified so far. 25 houses that are mostly bungalows, 16 lock-up shops and one primary school have been affected.

“Firefighters and rescue workers are operating at the incident scene. The gas emission has been identified and curtailed. Damping down is ongoing.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu assured that further information will be provided and a post-disaster assessment will be carried out.

Join the conversation

Opinions