44 injured in Lagos explosion - NEMA | Ripples Nigeria

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Friday 44 persons were injured in Thursday’s gas tanker explosion in the Iju area of Lagos.

The Acting Zonal Coordinator, South West Zonal Office of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this to journalists in Lagos.

He added that more than 30 victims had been discharged from the hospital.

Farinloye dismissed the claim that three persons including the truck driver died in the incident, saying the impact assessment conducted by NEMA and other rescue agencies had shown that there was no fatality in the incident.

He said: “From our assessment, 44 persons were injured in the incident.

“75 traders plying their trade within the area and 36 residential houses comprising 56 households were affected by the inferno.”

The NEMA official disclosed that six churches, four mosques, 26 vehicles, two gas tankers, two tricycles, and 11 electric poles were destroyed in the explosion.

