Defiant Buhari insists only workers on IPPIS platform will receive salaries

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Thursday only federal workers that had been captured by the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform would continue to receive salaries.

The president stated this when he presented the 2021 budget of N13.08trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on strike over IPPIS and conditions of the universities earlier this year.

The union had also vowed never to key into the IPPIS platform as demanded by the government.

ASUU claimed that it had developed an alternative salary platform for university workers in the country.

But President Buhari insisted that all federal workers must enroll in the IPPIS platform, saying the directive was designed to check fraud including payment of unauthorized allowances and salaries to non-existent personnel.

He also directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure that they obtain necessary approvals before embarking on fresh recruitment.

The president warned that any breach of the directive would be severely sanctioned.

Buhari said the Ministry of Education’s capital allocation had been increased by 65 percent to improve the education of Nigerian children.

He revealed that funds had been earmarked for the provision of scholarships to Nigerian students at home and abroad.

President Buhari said: “We have provided funds for the upgrade of security and other infrastructure facilities in our Unity Colleges nationwide.

“To improve access to education, we have made provision for the establishment of five new Federal Science and Technical Colleges.

“We have also provided for the payment of allowances to 5,000 teachers under the Federal Teachers Scheme.”

