Nigerian govt releases fresh guidelines for reopening of schools

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday released fresh guidelines for the reopening of schools in the country.

The National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu, released the guidelines at the task force media briefing in Abuja.

The Federal Government had last week ordered schools across the country to reopen fully for academic activities after about six months of enforced closure of the nation’s learning facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before the federal government’s directive, some states governments had ordered a phased reopening of schools in their various states.

Aliyu said: “The Federal Ministry of Education, the PTF and the NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) have developed guidelines to ensure schools can reopen, minimise the risk of transmission and continue to operate safely.

“Schools and educational bodies that plan to reopen must have detailed communication protocols that include parents, school health teams, school authorities and local state officials.

“They must also have a system for providing regular updates for parents, staff and relevant authorities as well as communicate changes to procedures effectively and clearly to understand how COVID-19 can spread and how to mitigate the spread in line with official guidelines.”

