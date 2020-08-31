Varsity VCs conniving with IPPIS staff to manipulate appointments —ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Calabar zone, alleged on Monday that some vice-chancellors of public universities in the country manipulate appointment processes.

The zonal Chairman of ASUU, Aniekan Brown, who stated this at a media briefing in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, claimed that illegalities were often carried out in connivance with some staff of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

He added that the union would expose the fraud in the university system.

He said: “It will shock you that, in the face of the ongoing industrial dispute by ASUU, COVID-19 lockdown and closure of schools, some VCs are rigging processes of appointment and promotion.

“In some cases, these illegalities are carried out with the active connivance of staff of IPPIS. Our union will expose these actions and work toward invalidating products of any rigged process.

“There are procedures for appointments and promotions. But these VCs are conniving with IPPIS staff to raise new sets of appointments. The qualifications of some of those promoted are in doubt.

“Some varsities serving as cash cows to government are clamouring for reopening of universities. The very impetus for this is to continually exploit Nigerians via school fees.

“Regrettably, there is no evidence that the COVID-19 protocols and adversaries will be enforced. They don’t care about the lives of Nigerians, only to exploit the system for their personal benefits.

“They are capitalists, given to cupidity. We have blown the whistle. ASUU has come up with the University Transparency and Accountability Solutions (UTAS) as an alternative to the IPPIS.

“Education managers should subject it to the integrity test. The ball is in the court of the federal government. We want them to subject UTAS to requisite integrity tests as objectively as possible.”

