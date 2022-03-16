Dele Momodu says Nigerian govt not interested in solving power crisis

As the country experiences power outage due to the collapse of the national grid, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has criticized the indifference of the Federal Government towards resolving the situation.

Momodu made this claim on Tuesday during a working visit to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

According to him, there are many bottlenecks within the power sector which has continually hampered efforts towards providing stable electricity for the masses.

“I called the minister of power and introduced them to experts that will help fix the electricity problem and they held a meeting but since that meeting, the minister refused to allow them to sit again. There are a lot of cabals around the government.

“I hate that word – the cabal; they are the ones that hold the power sector. The determination of one leader to succeed where others failed will change the bureaucracy holding the power sector.

“I have the knowledge and solutions to fix the power sector problem,” he said.

In an earlier report by Ripples Nigeria, the Generation Companies (GenCos) disclosed the reason behind the situation.

This was disclosed on Sunday by the Executive Secretary of the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC), Dr Joy Ogaji, during a press conference in Abuja.

APGC is the coalition body of the GenCos.

According to Ogaji, the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) Plc are responsible for the appalling power situation due to its refusal to fulfill its obligations to the GenCos as contained in the Power Purchase Agreements (PPA).

