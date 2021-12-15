Delta govt inaugurates committee to enforce anti-open grazing law

Delta State Government in a bid to enforce anti-open grazing law on Tuesday inaugurated a 19-member livestock management committee.

The state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa while inaugurating the committee on Tuesday in Asaba urged members to ensure that the law was implemented effectively in the best interest of the citizens.

Members of the committee included Mr David Tonwe, Matthew Ossai, Christopher Owho, Otogo Samuel, Julius Omunizua and Dr Charles Diai.

Others were Austine Duru, Jonah Nwigwe, Victor Duruegbuso, Cletus Bebefaugha, Michael Esegba, Victor Okolie, Erhuvwu Akpoghene, Frank Aghara, Christian Edhughoro, Alhaji Shuwa Adamu, Mr. Chuks Acha and Dr Augustine Ojogbo, as Secretary.

Governor Okowa while speaking, said the Delta State House of Assembly few weeks ago passed the Delta State Livestock, Breeding, Rearing and Marketing Regulation Bill 2021.

He therefore thanked them for putting a seal on the law, which was an Executive Bill following the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum, which met in Asaba.

Okowa explained that in constituting the committee, the government ensured that there were representatives of the Delta State Cattle Rearers and Breeders Association and the Butchers Union in the committee.

“I want to use this medium to thank members who have accepted to serve in the committee. There is no doubt that we have been living peacefully with our brothers from the North.

“Unfortunately, over time we have a lot of persons who have come into our bushes and many times unknown to those whom our people relate with and they have turned our bushes into a den of criminality.

“They have been involved in kidnapping, killings and raping of our women and extorting people going about their legitimate businesses.

“Some of them deliberately take their cattle to farms and consume crops belonging to farmers, and obviously, this is not acceptable.

“So, this law is put together to regulate livestock management in the state.”

The governor added that there was need to be protective of farmers and to fish out every criminal element who had remained a security threat to the state.

