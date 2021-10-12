Sports
With perfect record, Denmark join Germany to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup
Denmark have joined Germany as the only teams to have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The Danes achieved this after they clinched a 1-0 win over Austria in Copenhagen on Tuesday night, thanks to Joakim Maehle’s second-half goal.
Denmark, who impressed at Euro 2020 where they reached the semifinals, maintained their 100% record in European World Cup qualifying Group F.
Read Also: Germany become first team to seal Qatar 2020 W’Cup qualification
Maehle’s goal was no more than the Danes deserved, as he swept a low effort into the bottom corner following Thomas Delaney’s superb run.
Their eighth consecutive victory leaves them seven points clear of second-placed Scotland with two matches remaining.
Coupled with Scotland securing a late win in the Faroe Islands, the result means that Austria’s hopes of reaching the finals are now reliant upon last year’s Nations League performance taking them into the play-offs.
