With perfect record, Denmark join Germany to qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Published

3 mins ago

on

Denmark have joined Germany as the only teams to have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Danes achieved this after they clinched a 1-0 win over Austria in Copenhagen on Tuesday night, thanks to Joakim Maehle’s second-half goal.

Denmark, who impressed at Euro 2020 where they reached the semifinals, maintained their 100% record in European World Cup qualifying Group F.

Read Also: Germany become first team to seal Qatar 2020 W’Cup qualification

Maehle’s goal was no more than the Danes deserved, as he swept a low effort into the bottom corner following Thomas Delaney’s superb run.

Their eighth consecutive victory leaves them seven points clear of second-placed Scotland with two matches remaining.

Coupled with Scotland securing a late win in the Faroe Islands, the result means that Austria’s hopes of reaching the finals are now reliant upon last year’s Nations League performance taking them into the play-offs.

Opinions

