Despite denials, FAAN insists Fintiri, Yari flouted COVID-19 protocols at airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Thursday insisted that Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State and former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari flouted COVID-19 protocols at the Port Harcourt and Kano airports respectively.

FAAN also threatened to deny Very Important Personalities (VIPs) access to airport facilities in the country if they fail to obey the protocols put in place by the Federal Government.

It would be recalled that Fintiri and his entourage had been alleged by FAAN to have refused to have their temperature checked on Tuesday while Yari allegedly assaulted an environmental worker enforcing the Covid-19 protocol on Saturday.

The Adamawa State governor and Yari have however denied the allegations.

Despite the denial, FAAN in a statement on Friday condemned their actions, noting that persons of such calibre should show themselves worthy of occupying leadership positions by leading by example.

“As a responsible institution of the Federal Government of Nigeria, FAAN holds all officials of state in high esteem, and accords them all the courtesies their status deserves. Therefore, FAAN has no personal issues with Alhaji Yari and Governor Fintiri.

“We are simply implementing our standard operating procedures to assure the success of our security and public health protocol. The protocol flouted by both personalities were duly approved by the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. They were intended to protect all airport users and to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“By their actions, the two personalities put at risk not only themselves but also other airport users. These protocols are now part of the new normal all over the world, and no person, no matter how highly placed, is exempted from them, else he would be denied access to our facilities.

“Our esteemed government officials and other very important personalities should not only comply with the rules, but provide leadership for other air travellers by projecting good conduct, and protecting public safety”, FAAN said.

