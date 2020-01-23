Despite govt’s anti-graft mantra, Nigeria is world’s 146th most corrupt nation

Despite the Federal Government’s anti-corruption campaign, the Transparency International on Thursday ranked 146th in its 2019 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI).

The global watchdog’s 2019 report covered 180 countries.

The report indicated that Nigeria dropped two places from the position it occupied in 2018 to rank 146th most corrupt country in the world.

It said: “The index ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, according to experts and business people.

“It uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. More than two-thirds of countries score below 50 on this year’s CPI, with an average score of just 43.”

It said Nigeria scored 27 out of 100 points in this year’s CPI. The score was way below the global average of 43.

TI added: “This year’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) revealed that a majority of countries are showing little to no improvement in tackling corruption.

“Our analysis also shows corruption is more pervasive in countries where big money can flow freely into electoral campaigns and where governments listen only to the voices of wealthy or well-connected individuals.”

The report said two-thirds of the countries considered – 120 nations out of 280- scored below 50.

It said countries within Sub-Saharan Africa had the lowest average CPI with 32 over 100 points while countries in Western Europe and the European Union came out as the highest region with 66 over 100 points.

The report showed that Somalia ranked lowest with nine points while Denmark scored the highest with 87 points.

