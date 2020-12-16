Despite Man City draw, West Brom sack Bilic as manager after 18months

Manager Slaven Bilic has been shown the exit door by West Brom on Wednesday despite leading his team to secure a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Bilic who took over at the The Hawthorns in June 2019, replacing Darren Moore and signing a two-year-deal, is being scaked after 18 months.

The 52-year-old guided Albion to promotion on the final day of last season, as they finished second in the Championship.

But they currently sit second from bottom in the Premier League, with seven points from 13 league matches.

Read Also: EPL: Man City held to draw by West Brom; late Wolves goal stuns Chelsea

West Brom have managed one league win this season, beating Sheffield United 1-0, and have fallen to eight defeats.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions