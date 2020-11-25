Despite successful brain surgery, Argentina legend Maradona dies at 60

Argentina football legend, Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60.

The news of his death came on Wednesday,

days after he was reported to have had a successful surgery on a brain blood clot.

The FIFA World Cup winner was one of the greatest players of all time. He was captain when Argentina won the 1986 tournament.

During his playing days, he featured for La Liga giants, Barcelona and Serie A side, Napoli, where he won two Serie A titles.

Maradona scored 34 goals in 91 appearances for his country, representing them in four World Cups.

In the late 1980’s, Maradona struggled with cocaine addiction and was banned for 15 months after testing positive for the drug in 1991.

And it was said during the time when he was preparing for surgery, that he was to be treated for alcohol dependency.

But before his death, Maradona had managed teams in the United Arab Emirates and Mexico and was in charge of Gimnasia y Esgrima in Argentina’s top flight at the time of death.

He had also managed the Argentine national team between 2008 and 2010, and he left the position after the World Cup.

