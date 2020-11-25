Nigeria borders to be reopened soon – Finance minister

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said on Wednesday Nigeria land borders with other neighbouring countries in West Africa would be reopened soon.

Ahmed, who disclosed this to State House correspondents in Abuja, said the presidential committee set up by the federal government to review the border closure has completed its assignment and recommended the reopening of the borders.

The minister said the committee would submit its report to President Muhammadu Buhari in the coming days.

The federal government ordered the closure of Nigeria borders in August last year to check illegal importation of drugs, small arms and agricultural products into country from neighbouring nations.

