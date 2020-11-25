Senate to screen Yakubu Thursday

The Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will on Thursday screen the commission’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for another term of five years.

President Muhammadu Buhari reappointed Yakubu into the position last month.

The president had since forwarded the INEC chief’s name to the upper legislative chamber for confirmation.

At Wednesday’s plenary, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, directed the committee to conduct the exercise this week and submit its report next Tuesday.

However, the Chairman of the committee, Kabiru Gaya, in a chat with journalists at the end of the plenary, said the committee would conduct the screening exercise on Thursday.

He added that the committee would also screen a nominee from Kebbi State, Prof. Abdullahi Abdu Zuru, who has been appointed as INEC National Commissioner by the president.

Gaya said: “In given the assignment expeditious consideration, the committee has slated Thursday, 26th November, 2020 for the screening exercise.

“Precisely the re-nominated Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, is to face our committee by 2:00 p.m. for the required drilling, the outcome of which will determine the report to be submitted to the Senate on Tuesday.”

