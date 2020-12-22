DHQ replies Gov Zulum over claims soldiers extort money from motorists on highways

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, made the observation in a statement in reaction to comments credited to Governor Zulum.

The statement, titled ‘Re- Nigerian Army On Operation Lafiya Dole Collect Money At Check Points In Borno State’, reads: “The attention of the Nigerian Military has been drawn to the media/air accusation by the Executive Governor of Borno State, that Nigerian Army personnel deployed at checkpoints in Operation Lafiya Dole collects money from commuters. While the Nigerian Military is in no way joining issues with the Governor, it is necessary to clarify this generalised statement against the troops who without hesitation lay down their lives for all Nigerians.

“It is worthy of note that, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have internal mechanisms to checkmate and sanction appropriately its erring personnel.

Read also: DHQ says Boko Haram, not soldiers behind attack on Gov Zulum

“Additionally, reported cases from the public in this regard are investigated and given the desired attention. Thus, it will not be correct to rely on media or open-air accusation to tag our gallant Nigerian Army personnel as extortioners at checkpoints in Borno State. All personnel of the Armed Forces are patriotic and focused on their call of duty.

“The High Command of the Nigerian Military hereby re-states the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other Security Agencies to tackling and ending the insurgency and terrorism in the North East.”

Ripples Nigeria has reported Governor Zulum slamming the military over what he described as the routine attacks of travellers and villagers by Boko Haram along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway and soldiers inability to secure a mere 20 kilometres stretch of road.

