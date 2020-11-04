Doctors down tools in Cross River over kidnap of colleague

The Cross River State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) on Wednesday embarked on an indefinite strike to protest the kidnapping of one of its members, Dr. Godwin Udo.

Udo works with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH)

This was disclosed by the state Chairman of NMA, Dr Innocent Abang, while speaking with reporters in Calabar, explaining that Udo was kidnapped in his residence at Bateba Street on November 1.

According to him, the association had decided that anytime a medical doctor or his/her dependent was kidnapped, they would embark on an indefinite strike until the release of the victim.

“It is true that Udo has been kidnapped, in fact, we got to know about it on Tuesday, November 2 and we are taking it up from there.

“His car was left at the point where he was taken away at Bateba Street in Calabar,” Abang said.

Confirming the kidnap, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Irene Ugbo, said the police are aware that Udo has been kidnapped, adding that the Police Anti-kidnapping and Cultism unit is doing its best to rescue him.

“As of today, we were briefed that they have called for ransom but we will track the kidnappers,” she said.

