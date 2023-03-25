‘Drop your dastardly plan to establish interim govt’, Fani-Kayode cautions Obi, Atiku supporters

Amidst alleged plans by members of the opposition to truncate the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday counseled aggrieved parties and their supporters to desist from the alleged dastardly game plan.

Spokesperson for APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, had earlier in a statement alleged plans by Labour Party’s Peter Obi and Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar as well as their supporters to cause insurrection in the country and truncate democratic transition.

Keyamo, who spoke to the palpable tensions resulting from the conduct of February 25 presidential election in the country, insisted Tinubu’s inauguration on May 29 will hold as scheduled.

Fani-Kayode, in a statement posted on his social media handles, advised Obi and Atiku’s supporters to stop what he described as their heinous plans.

The former Aviation Minister said anybody desirous to destroy Nigeria’s democracy would be severely crushed, adding that the ruling party was not joking.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “As a consequence of the events of the last few days I am constrained to say that, like a rabid and mad dog that is foaming at the mouth, the Nigerian opposition, represented by the followers of Atiku Abubakar (Atikulators) and the followers of Peter Obi (Obidients), have lost control of their senses.

“They need to get a grip before it is too late. They are attempting to start something that they cannot finish and that they cannot possibly fathom the end of. Peace is priceless and unity is a fundamental pre-requisite to progress and prosperity: you must learn to cherish them both. That you have lost today does not mean you will lose forever.

“I counsel you to calm down, purge yourself of hate, sheath your sword of war, drop your dastardly gameplan and not so hidden agenda to establish an Interim Government, desist from displaying madness, bend the knee and bow to your President-elect, refrain from weaponizing falsehood, act within the law and, if you must, make your protestations quietly in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility and there will be no problems.

“Go to court, if you must, and state your case with respect, dignity and decorum and I assure you that, no matter the outcome, there will be NO issues. That is what democracy and the rule of law is all about. You win some and you lose some. That is the reasonable, rational and responsible attitude and disposition that you should cultivate, display, engender and reflect. That is the path to peace.

“However if you continue to say you do not believe in the system or institutions, that the President-elect must not be sworn in under any circumstances and that you have no faith in the courts or the rule of law and you encourage people to take the law into their own hands then you are inviting chaos, anarchy, violence, tyranny, fascism, treason, a breach of the constitution and the law of the jungle and we will NOT sit by idly and allow that.

“If you continue to incite, intimidate, threaten, provoke, destabilise, undermine and overheat the polity and breach the rules of engagement all hell will break lose. Our only “crime” was to win an election yet because you cannot bear the fact that you lost you want to pull the whole house down and burn everyone in it.

“Let this serve as a timely warning. We cannot be a punching bag for the opposition forever and soon we will react. Trust me when I tell you that if there is any foul play in this matter or any conspiracy to thwart the people’s will we will make this nation ungovernable.

Read also:Fani-Kayode mocks ‘OBIdients’ over Obi’s petition against Tinubu

“There can be no more cheating, no more subterfuge, no more games and no more dastardly tricks. We have seen enough of that over the last 63 years of our national existence. Do not test our will or underestimate our firm resolve.

“We speak for the silent and peaceful majority and, unlike the opposition, we cut across all regional, ethnic and religious lines. We do not represent just one faith or just one tribe. We represent all faiths and all tribes and our supporters can be found everywhere in this country. We are the hope and promise of a better future shrouded in glory, unity, peace, strength and prosperity for our nation.

“There are millions of us all over this country and when we say that we will stand on Bola Tinubu’s mandate and defend it, we mean it. We are not joking and we are not playing games. We have prepared for it, we have the means to do so and we WILL do so.

“I implore you in the name of God not to mistake our relative silence, calm disposition, magnanimity and attempt to reach out in peace as weakness, stupidity or an indication of fear or guilt. I urge you not to “cry havoc and let loose the dogs of war”. I counsel you not to ‘wake our sleeping sword lightly”.

“The bottom line is as follows. Annul Asiwaju’s election and we will annul your brain. We have returned to the trenches. Those that kindle fire shall be consumed by it. Those that invoke the spirit of war shall be destroyed by it. Those that wish to truncate our democracy shall be crushed by it. And those that seek peace, unity, justice, progress and fair play shall find it.

“The people have spoken. God has approved it. If you want to steal our mandate you will have to kill every single one of us and be ready to spend the next twenty to thirty years in a massive regional conflagration and major conflict. This is not our prayer and no sane person wants war.

“However we shall not shirk away from it if is forced upon us by those that are hell bent on robbing us, suppressing us, enslaving US, cheating us and turning us into pawns and vassals of their vain and obsessive delusions, their wicked, vicious and relentless disposition of tyranny and their unbridled and insatiable lust for power.

“There are some things that are worth fighting and, if necessary, dying for and democracy, fair play, truth, the rule of law, righteousness and justice are amongst them. Let that sink and let peace reign. A word is enough for the wise.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

