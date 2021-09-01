Connect with us

DSS alleges of planned smear campaign against agency

Published

3 hours ago

on

So our democracy is only under threat when DSS, police harass senators?

The Department of State Services (DSS) has raised the alarm over alleged plans by some groups and individuals to undertake a negative media campaign against the Service.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Dr Peter Afunanya, in Abuja.

According to Afunanya, the alleged plan would involve the use of fake news, propaganda and malicious narratives through sponsored articles, among others, to undermine the organisation.

“The Service had steadily monitored these activities, their perpetrators and therefore wished to inform the public to disregard the emerging trends and patterns,” he noted.

The DSS spokesman also pledged the commitment of the service to discharge its mandate without being distracted or silenced, while calling on those engaging in deliberate efforts to run the DSS down, to desist from the act or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

