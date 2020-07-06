DSS didn’t arrest Magu —EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday dismissed reports of the arrest and subsequent detention of its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The commission said in a statement issued by its spokesman, Dele Oyewale, that Magu was only facing an investigative panel and was not being detained.

Reports had said the EFCC chairman was picked up by security agents on Monday morning and taken to Asokoro District, Abuja.

The statement read:

“Mr. Ibrahim Magu on Monday, July 6, 2020, honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“He was served the invitation to the panel while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting. The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the panel.”

Magu, who has been serving in acting capacity for almost five years, was invited after the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), accused him of financial impropriety and corruption.

The DSS has been at the centre of moves to oust Magu dating back to 2017 when two of its reports to the Nigerian Senate indicted him of acts of corruption.

