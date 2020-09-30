Ebuehi replaces injured Ndidi in Nigeria squad for Algeria, Tunisia friendlies | Ripples Nigeria

Tyronne Ebuehi will take the place of Wilfred Ndidi in Nigeria’s squad for next month’s friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia.

Ndidi suffered an abductor injury in Leicester City’s Premier League clash against Burnley, and is expected to return to action in December.

Ebuehi, who currently plays for Dutch club FC Twente on loan, will now take his place in the squad for the games against the Carthage Eagles and the Desert Foxes.

“Tyronne will replace Ndidi in our team from the standby,” Rohr told ESPN.

“We will miss him (Ndidi) so much. I have spoken to him, of course. He must be patient now and take his time to get well.”

The Eagles will face Algeria on October 9, before meeting Tunisia four days after. Both ties to hold in Austria.

