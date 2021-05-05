ECOWAS Court dismisses SERAP suit against Nigerian govt | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
ECOWAS Court dismisses SERAP suit against Nigerian govt
The ECOWAS Court has dismissed a case filed by trustees of the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) against the Federal Government of Nigeria.
SERAP through its solicitors; Olufunmilola Falana (Mrs), Olusola Egbeyinka, of Falana and Falana Chambers had on April 4, 2016, filed an application at the ECOWAS Court against “violation of human rights of Nigerians and other individuals.”
The Federal Government solicitors; T.A Gazali, SAN, and Adedayo Ogundele all of the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, denied committing any violation against some groups.
The federal government argued that most of the issues were either settled or at the appeal courts for further interpretation and final resolution.
The court held that the applicants’ application lacks proper identification, and that Applicant’s locus standing in the matter cannot be sustained to admit the case for determination.
Read also: More women in parliament, govt positions will bring peace, development —ECOWAS
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the judgment which was delivered on April 26, presided over by Justice Edward Asante with Justice Gberi-Be Outattara and Justice Januaria Costa as members, declared the application inadmissible.
Reacting to the ruling, Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Tuesday said the judgment has saved Nigeria from the payment of billions of naira for bogus claims.
Malami made this assertion via a statement issued by Dr Umar Gwandu, his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations.
According to the minister, “the judgment is a clear vindication of the government’s efforts towards respecting human rights and international conventions,” he stated.
Malami, therefore, renewed the commitment of his office to protecting the rights of citizens in all ramifications as well as protecting the public interest in the discharge of all constitutionally recognised mandate.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
