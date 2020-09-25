EDO: Gov Obaseki denies hand in alleged arrest of APC members | Ripples Nigeria

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has denied being behind the alleged arrest of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The Media Aide to the governor, Crusoe Osagie, made this known on Thursday while reacting to an allegation by the APC that its members in the state are now being arrested by the Nigeria Police on the orders of the governor.

According to the Edo APC Publicity Secretary, John Mayaki, the arrests started in the night of Sunday and was meant to harass its members after the governorship election.

Osagie, however, said the allegation made by the APC is false and baseless. He noted that it was wrong for the APC to accuse the governor of ordering the arrest of its members.

Osagie said governor Obaseki is still relishing the victory given to him by Edo voters in the September 19 gubernatorial election, adding that his principal has no time for frivolities.

He said: “The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has nothing to do with the alleged arrest of APC members in the state. The Police is an independent institution with a clear mandate to ensure the security of life and property in the country.

“The police is controlled by the Inspector General of Police in Abuja and it is wrong for the APC to accuse the Edo State Governor who is still relishing the victory given to him by Edo voters in the September 19 gubernatorial election, of ordering the arrest of its members.”

